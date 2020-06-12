ROH Reportedly Planning To Hold Empty Arena Shows

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH is currently in the process of planning their return and doing shows for TV without fans. They are currently running one hour profiles of members of the roster each week, but the feeling is that they have to start planning weekly shows soon. It’s unknown if this will be in Florida or ROH’s home state of Maryland (where there will be stricter protocols for how shows are handled from the athletic commission). They may also go somewhere else, but haven’t decided at this time. A specific return date has also not been decided, as they are currently working on how to handle safety protocols and testing.