ROH Sets Vegas Wild Card Eight-Man Tag Match For Death Before Dishonor Fallout
September 25, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH has set a Vegas Wild Card Eight-Man Tag Match for Death Before Dishonor Fallout, with six of the eight names already set. The company announced the news on Wednesday, with the following names set and the final two be announced soon:
* Cheeseburger, Joe Hendry, Jay Briscoe, and TBA vs. Marty Scurll, Jeff Cobb, Josh Woods, and TBA
The show tapes on Saturday in Las Vegas following Death Before Dishonor on Friday night.
