ROH Spoilers From Before AEW Collision Taping

Ring of Honor taped several matches in Calgary tonight ahead of the AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII tapings. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Daniel Garcia def. Jason Gieger. Katsuyori Shibata comes out and faces off with him to set up a match at ROH Death Before Dishonor for the Pure championship.

* Dalton Castle def. Shane Taylor. He will face Samoa Joe at Death Before Dishonor for the TV title.

* Utami Hayashishita def. Trish Adora.

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Dalton Rude.