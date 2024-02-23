ROH TV Results 2.22.24: Athena Defends Women’s Title Against Nyla Rose, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Athena defend her Women’s World Championship against Nyla Rose, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the Honor Club-airing show, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Taya Valkyrie def. Sussy Love

* A video package recapped last week’s ROH Women’s Television Championship Tournament matches.

* Lee Johnson def. Sonico

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Red Velvet def. Sandra Moone

* Taya Valkyrie cut a promo mocking Sussy Love before and saying she would win the Women’s TV Championship Tournament.

* Danhausen def. Brandon Cutler

* A video package recapped the feud between Nyla Rose and Athena.

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Abadon def. Viva Van

* Ethan Page def. Anthony Henry

* Queen Aminata cut a promo and called out Taya Valkyrie, who she will be facing in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Television Championship Tournament.

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade.

* Ethan Page was interviewed backstage and sent a warning to Kyle Fletcher, saying that when Fletcher returns he will prove that momentum has swung in his favor.

* Four Corner Survival Match: Komander def. AR Fox, Exodus Prime & Matt Sydal

* Billie Starkz cut a promo and said that she was going to win the TV Title tournament.

* ROH Women’s World Championship Two Of Three Falls Tables Match: Athena def. Nyla Rose (2-1).

