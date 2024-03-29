wrestling / News

ROH TV Results 3.28.24: World TV Title Match, More

March 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: ROH

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with a World TV Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Nikita. Athena attacked Nikita after the match and Hikaru Shida came in to make the save, with Athena escaping.

* Renee Paque interviewed Lee Johnson, who called for a match against the winner of tonight’s World TV Championship match for Supercard of Honor.

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. Kaz Jordan & Victor Castella

* Dalton Castle def. Nick Comoroto. Taya Valkyrie admitted after the match that they lost The Boys and was glad for it. Johnny TV attacked Castle from behind.

* Mark Brisoce appeared in a video and talked about his history with Philadelphia and his AEW Continental Classic run. He noted that he was motivated by the voice of Jay Briscoe and said that it was time up to man up at Supercard of Honor.

* Colt Cabana & Brandon Cutler def. Rex Lawless & Bryce Donovan

* Action Andretti & Top Flight def. KPK

* A video package recapped the ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament.

* Kiera Hogan def. Diamante

* Evil Uno def. JD Drake

* Hikaru Shida cut a promo talking about being excited to face Athena and promising to bring a new era to ROH.

* ROH Men’s World Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Blake Christian.


