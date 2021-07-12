wrestling / News
ROH World Tag Titles Change Hands at Best in the World
We have new ROH World Tag Team Champions following Sunday’s Best in the World PPV. Sunday’s show saw Chris Dickinson and Homicide win the titles, defeating Rhett Titus and Jonathan Gresham. Titus and Tracy Williams were the champions, but Williams was not cleared to compete due to his being hit by a car a couple of weeks ago and Gresham stepped in after defending his ROH Pure Championship against Mike Bennett. Dickinson and Homicide ended up picking up the win. You can see highlights from the match below.
Williams and Titus’ title reign ends at 108 days, having won the titles at the ROH 19th Anniversary Show in March. This marks Homicide and Dickinson’s first runs with the titles.
They didn't waste any time!@ringofhonor #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/weTbHjudOI
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 12, 2021
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES ARE ON THE LINE NOW! @RhettTitusANX @TheJonGresham vs. @DirtyDickinson & Homicide! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/fOmsRmkaPE
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
When all else fails… just hit a man with another man 👀😟 #ROHBITW @DirtyDickinson pic.twitter.com/TejBiR4bNu
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
HOLY SH!T!!!!!!! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/vveD6pYbKZ
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
@WrestlingInc Homicide and Chris Dickinson are the NEW ROH Tag Team Champions! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/pBAKaRrhEX
— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) July 12, 2021
