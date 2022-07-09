wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
July 8, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s AEW Rampage is part of Fyter Fest week one, and a ROH World Championship match and more are announced. AEW has announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal)
* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros
* The Gunn Club appear
