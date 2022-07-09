ROH World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Next week’s AEW Rampage is part of Fyter Fest week one, and a ROH World Championship match and more are announced. AEW has announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal)

* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros

* The Gunn Club appear