Rohit Raju Set For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence

Rohit Raju is the latest announced talent for Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence. The promotion announced that the TNA alumnus will be part of their return shows on October 19th and 20th in Windsor, Ontario as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the shows is:

Night One

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* Night Two:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

Night Not Yet Announced

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw

* Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Jake Something, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, and Alex Zayne to appear.