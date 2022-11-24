– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Rohit Raju discussed some of his past co-workers and colleagues in Impact, praising the work of Jordynne Grace, Ace Austin, and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Rohit Raju on Jordynne Grace: “Man, powerhouse. Absolute powerhouse. Also, I’m a huge fan of fitness so I love how she’s transformed her body. She looked great before, now she looks even better now. Absolute killing machine. Jordynne’s great. We do need to have a singles, though. That has to happen. Just so I can drop you on your dome and scream ‘Equality’ again.”

His thoughts on Ace Austin: “Fantastic. Future of professional wrestling right there. Love that guy. Just oozes, just so smooth in the ring. It’s ridiculous how good he is and how effortless he makes everything look.”

Raju on Rocky Romero bein ga GOAT: “GOAT. Rocky’s one of the GOATs. One of the greatest, genuine people I ever met. When I got to see him again, big hug from Rocky. Just awesome. You can feel it. When someone gives you a hug like that, you can feel they give a shit, you know what I mean? It was good. Genuine dude.”

Rohit Raju became a free agent earlier this year.