Various News: Rok-C Talks ROH Experience, This Week’s OVW TV

– Rok-C recently discussed her experiences in ROH and more with Alicia Atout. Atout has released the interview on her YouTube channel, and you can see it below. The video is described as follows:

”The Prodigy and RoH Women’s Champion Rok-C joined me on the show to talk about her experience in Ring of Honor, being obsessed with wrestling as a kid, loving Halestorm, finding herself in the business, and training with Booker T.”

– The latest episode of OVW TV is online, featuring the road to Christmas Chaos 2021. The video is below: