Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy Added To MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C and Miranda Gordy for MLW Blood and Thunder. The event happens on January 21 at Gilley’s in downtown Dallas, TX.

Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy featherweight bout in Dallas

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley's in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

In a battle of Dallas versus Houston, Dallas’ own Miranda Gordy looks to make a big statement in her MLW debut against another emerging player in women’s competition in Houston’s Rok-C.

Featherweights will throw down in the DFW area as Miranda Gordy looks to deploy her signature power brawling as she attempts to stop Rok-C’s meteoric rise in the sport.

Despite being the current ROH Women’s World Champion, Rok-C may find herself an underdog, due to Miranda’s heavy-hitting style and strength. However, never doubt the tenacity and innovation Rok-C brings to her fights.

Will Gordy take Rok-C on a bruising trip to Badstreet USA? Will Rok-C continue her momentum in the sport and score a big win over the second generation female athlete?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

