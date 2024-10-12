Roman Reigns Acknowledges Jimmy Uso On WWE Smackdown, Uso Says They Need Help

Roman Reigns showed appreciation to Jimmy Uso, acknowledging his cousin on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Uso start off the show with an in-ring promo where he vowed to get revenge on Solo Sikoa for putting him out of action. Reigns then came to the ring and told the audience to acknowledge Uso and say he understands where his cousin is coming from, though he isn’t an older brother so he doesn’t understand the revenge.

Reigns continued on to talk about how the Bloodline had it all for four years but he doesn’t like where they’re at, and he wanted everyone to know what it means when they’re here. Uso then said they aren’t there though as there’s only two of them and Riegns is a chief with no tribe. Uso said they needed help and “YEET” chants began for Jey Uso, but Reigns said “No YEET.”

Uso then said Reigns would always be his Tribal Chief, but he’s the only one in the family that still acknowledges Roman before leaving.