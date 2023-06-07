Roman Reigns Appears In First Ad For 2024 Olympics in Paris

The 2024 Olympics are taking place in Paris, and the first ad for the summer games features Roman Reigns among others. NBC Sports has released the first promo for the games, which will take place starting July 26th of next year.

You can see the ad below, which features Reigns along with Dolly Parton and a Minion from the Despicable Me franchise. In the spot, Parton turns down an opportunity to go to space due scheduling conflicts with the Olympics while the Minion shoots down a heist. Reigns, in typical Tribal Chief fashion, is with Paul Heyman who says Reigns will defend the title any place, at any time. Reigns cuts in and says “except July.”