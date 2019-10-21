WWE News: Roman Reigns Reportedly Hurt At Live Event, Clip From Kane Episode of Photo Shoot, Ryder and Hawkins Hosting Toy Drive

– Wrestling Inc reports that Roman Reigns reportedly suffered either a minor injury or a stinger during a live event today in Sydney, Australia. He was teaming with Daniel Bryan against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in a steel cage match. At one point, he landed between the cage wall and the ropes. After finishing the match, he appeared to be hurting on his way up the ramp. He signaled to a medic and a WWE official that he was hurt, and talked to them on his way backstage.

– WWE has released a clip of the new episode of Photo Shoot featuring Kane, which airs on WWE Network after RAW tonight.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will host a holiday toy drive through the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast starting November 1. It will end with a live wrestling event at the Create-A-Pro school in December.