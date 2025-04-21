– During a recent interview with Vanity Fair (via WrestlingInc.com), The Wise Man Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns spoke about their concerns of meeting wrestling fans in public, and wrestling fans acting unruly and potentially doing something awful. Heyman noted that the time to worry about such a situation is when fans are not outside looking for you.

Heyman commented, “You have to, at all times, consider this could be a Mark David Chapman type of thing. This could be a real fu**ing knucklehead.” He continued, “The time to worry is not when they’re outside looking for you. The time to worry is when they’re not.”

Meanwhile, Reigns himself spoke about the attention WWE Superstars get from fans can be a “good” problem to have. He stated on the topic, “Good problems. We call them ‘blessed men problems.'”

In the past, wrestlers from across the industry, including Kevin Owens, have spoken about being followed by fans at airports or hotels seeking photos and/or autographs.

