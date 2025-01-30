– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling and CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns shared a story about how unpredictable Jon Moxley would be during their days in The Shield. He’d sometimes scare him and Seth Rollins by being MIA right when they were about to make their entrance through the crowd. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roman Reigns on how Jon Moxley could be unpredictable: “It’s been a while, I haven’t talked to him in a bit. There are so many. I’m trying to think of the goofiest one because he has a bunch of them. The one thing about Mox is, you can’t GPS him. ‘Oh, he’s right there, don’t worry.’ We had no clue where he is, but we always knew he would be there. A lot of times we would be up in the concourse. We’d all get up there together and you’re wondering where he is because there are only so many places to hide.”

On how Moxley would scare them and they wouldn’t know where he was: “He scared us a couple of times. They’re playing the Shield music and going through the alphabet. I’m over here looking at Seth like, ‘You know where the fox is?’ The fox is going to fox. Every time it was time to take a step down those stairs, he was always there. That’s how he was. He’d pop up, we’d be walking through the airport and just disappear. ‘Where is he?’ Out of nowhere, he’d pop up with a bagel, a coffee, mouth half full with a croissant. It’s been a while, and he’s got a family now, so I’m hoping he’s a little more predictable for his wife and child’s sake, but he was an unpredictable dude, for sure.”