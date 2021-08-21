wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Says He’ll Leave WWE If He Loses to John Cena at SummerSlam

August 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns is confident enough that he’ll beat John Cena at SummerSlam that he put his WWE career on the line on this week’s Smackdown. On Friday’s show, Reigns and Cena met in the ring for a face-to-face ahead of their WWE Universal Championship match on Saturday. Cena said that he would take the title and go to film his movie, making Reigns sit around Smackdown as a failure.

Reigns replied that he was willing to raise the stakes and said that if he lost to Cena, he would leave WWE entirely. The two shook on it and Reigns tried to Samoan drop Cena, but Cena countered with a roll-up.

