Roman Reigns Wants This Match with Brock Lesnar to be Their Last

– During a recent interview with TODAY this week, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed his upcoming Last Man Standing Matchup with Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Below are some highlights and a clip of the interview:

On how he feels heading into SummerSlam: “I feel great. You know, I’m on a course now to do something that no one has ever done, dominate Brock Lesnar. So, you know, and we’re really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I’m really pushing myself to a different level and just trying to achieve things that have never been done before. And anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar three times in a row, that’s a pretty good — that’s a feather in the cap.”

Roman Reigns on wanting this match with Brock Lesnar to be their last: “I hope it’s the last time. It hurts. It’s brutal being in the ring with Brock. He’s a big ole country boy and has such a great, legitimate background. I mean, he started as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC as everybody knows, heavyweight champion. He’s dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over. So, it’s going to be great.”

Reigns on his daily life as the father of five kids: “Well, it’s loud. It’s hectic. It’s one of those things where when you have that many kids, you really have to schedule and just try to get everything in line. You almost treat it like a business because there’s so many of them. You have to try to delegate and give them all as much attention as possible. So, it’s been great. My schedule shifted around a little bit, so I have a lot of more time at home now, so I can feel that relationship strengthening, and those bonds are getting better and better. So, it’s a very blessed situation.”

Reigns defends his title against Brock Lesnar for “the last time” on Saturday, July 30 at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The event will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.

