Roman Reigns Returns On WWE Raw, Saves CM Punk & Jey Uso

Roman Reigns made his return on this week’s WWE Raw, with the OTC making the save for Jey Uso and CM Punk to close the show. Monday night’s episode saw CM Punk win a gauntlet match to earn a World heavyweight Title Match against Gunther at the two-night August PPV, pinning Bron Breakker to win the bout.

Bronson Reed made the attack after the match and stacked Punk and Jey Uso up for a double tsunami, but Reigns came out and laid him out as well as Bron Breakker. Seth Rollins’ group fled the ring and Reigns shook hands with Uso before Punk and Uso embraced to close the show.

Reigns last appeared on WWE TV on the night after WrestleMania 41.