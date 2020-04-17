wrestling / News
WWE Doesn’t Want Roman Reigns Mentioned on TV
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has issued instructions to talent to not even mention Roman Reigns on TV right now. No other details were given.
Reigns was not mentioned during last week’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of Smackdown and has not been mentioned on WWE TV since March 27th.
