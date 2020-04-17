wrestling / News

WWE Doesn’t Want Roman Reigns Mentioned on TV

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Royal Rumble Roman Reigns

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has issued instructions to talent to not even mention Roman Reigns on TV right now. No other details were given.

Reigns was not mentioned during last week’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of Smackdown and has not been mentioned on WWE TV since March 27th.

