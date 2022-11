Roman Reigns has reached a new landmark as WWE Universal Champion, passing the 800 day mark. As Fightful points out, Reigns hit the 800 day mark on Tuesday of his Universal Title reign, which began at WWE Payback 2020 with a win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Reigns unified the top WWE men’s championships when he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He’s held that title for 219 days.