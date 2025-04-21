Romeo Roselli Previews His Upcoming Retirement Match At NEW WrestleFest

Romeo Roselli, formerly of The Heart Throbs, is set to work the final match of his career at NEW WrestleFest next month, and he recently spoke about preparing for the bout and more. Roselli will competed in his retirement match at the May 10th show in White Plains, New York and he spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the show. You can see highlights below:

On going to shows in the venue growing up: “I grew up going to wrestling shows at the Westchester County Center and I literally did not miss a show for probably 15 years. It’s what made me become a fan. It’s what drew me to the art of professional wrestling. Once I committed to wanting to be a wrestler, I told myself that I had to wrestle there at some point in my life.”

On his daughter seeing him wrestle his final match: “She knows that daddy used to be a wrestler. She knows that daddy’s going to wrestle so she can see her daddy wrestle. It’ll be the first time she sees me. It’ll be the last time she sees me. That’s why this night means everything.”

On a possible Heart Throbs reunion at the show: “This night is not about The Heart Throbs. This night is about Giovanni, Romeo Roselli, John Roselli—the young kid who looked up at the ring and said, ‘I’m going to do that.’ And now I get to say, ‘Yes, I did.’”

On his background in exercise science and health promotion helping with his prep for the match: “I’m in my forties now, but I feel like I’m in the best position possible to perform. I didn’t want to wait any longer. I didn’t want this to be a battle royal or an eight-man tag. I want to stand in the middle of that ring on my own.”

On being involved backstage at the event: “This would be a lot different if I was just booked on the show. But being involved in helping put the event together adds another layer. We’ve already sold over a thousand tickets. It’s emotional, but it’s exciting too. This is literally one of the most important days of my life. And if there’s a kid in the crowd who sees me and one day says, ‘I want to do that,’ then I’ve done something right.”