Ron Simmons Recalls Transforming From The Acolytes To The APA

During an appearance at the Music City Multi Con (via Wrestling Inc), Ron Simmons spoke about his tag team with JBL, and how they went from the Acolytes to the APA.

He said: “We just morphed into ourselves is what really happened! He and I got a similar background: he’s a football player and me coming from the same thing. Our personalities were similar outside of the ring and so when they said ‘Hey, well, what about if we just put these guys together?’ And I don’t think anybody, to be honest with you, were thinking that the success we had was going to come about. Because, if you’ve been in a tag before, you can feel it. You can feel if it’s going to work. And in that short period of time, we were together, we knew that we were on to something there and that it was clicking with the people.“