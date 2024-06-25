– Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey revealed a new graphic novel project. The comic, Expecting the Unexpected, is written by herself with art by Mike Deodato, and it’s edited by Axel Alonzo. The project is being crowdfunded through Kickstarter, with the campaign launching in one month. Rousey wrote the following on the project:

“Finally I can announce the martial art romantic comedy graphic novel I’ve been working on the last 5 years! ‘Expecting the Unexpected’ written by myself, illustrated by Eisner winning artist @MikeDeodato and edited by marvel alumni @axelalonzo is a labor of love I can’t wait to share with the world. Get it before anyone else and special editions not available anywhere else via @kickstarter once we launch our campaign. Check the link below to sign up for updates and be the first to know once it becomes available!”

More details on the campaign and book are available at Backerkit.com. You can view some artwork and the cover image below: