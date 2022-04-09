Ronda Rousey Challenges Charlotte Flair To I Quit Match For WrestleMania Backlash

It looks like Ronda Rousey will get her rematch against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit match. On Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Rousey addressed her loss to Flair at WrestleMania 38, saying that she wasn’t making any excuses for the loss.

Rousey then said that she wanted a rematch with Flair, challenging her to an I Quit match at the PPV. Flair appeared on the Tron and denied the challenge. Adam Pearce said that the match was in the works and will likely be made official on Saturday.

WrestleMania Backlash is set to take place on May 8th in Providence, Rhode Island and will air on Peacock and WWE Network.