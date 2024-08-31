– Former WWE Superstar and UFC legend Ronda Rousey recently joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss her WWE career, and she spoke about her last match in WWE, which was her MMA Rules Match against longtime friend and former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, at WWE SummerSlam last year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ronda Rousey on her MMA Rules match at SummerSlam: “I think if we did the match at [GCW] Bloodsport or something, people would have loved it, but I think the crowd, it wasn’t for them at all. It was all MMA easter eggs and all of these moments in MMA history that we’re big geeks for that…it was a nice little ‘f**k you’ on the way out. ‘You’re gonna sit here and watch this match that we wanted to do from the very beginning.’ I don’t care what you think, go get some f*****g popcorn. But yeah, we loved it.”

On wanting to wrestle and put over Shayna Baszler: “I always wanted to be able to wrestle with Shayna and be able to put her over and leave. I was like, ‘Fine, I’m gonna tag with Shayna, and she’s in turn on me, and then I’m gonna leave, or I’m gonna f*****g leave right now.'”

Baszler defeated Ronda Rousey in their SummerSlam bout. Rousey departed from WWE following the match.