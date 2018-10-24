Ronda Rousey Discusses The Major Differences Between MMA & Wrestling

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with Refinery29 and shared her thoughts on the major differences between MMA and pro wrestling and more…

On The Major Differences Between MMA & Wrestling: “Here’s a good analogy: MMA is like being a pirate. You are a pirate. You do the pirate thing: You’re out there, on the ship, pillaging. You’re a pirate. WWE is like you are the star of Pirates of Penzance. Being the star of Pirates of Penzance is a lot of work, and it’s very very difficult, and you might have to learn a lot of pirate-y things, but it’s not the same as being a pirate. One is the actual subject and one is paying homage to the subject.”

On The WWE Milestone She Wants to Accomplish: “We’ve never had women headline WrestleMania and I would love to be one of the women to do so, or at least be one of the women watching when it happens. It’s that one ‘first’ that has still been kept away from us that every single woman on the roster is ravenous for.”