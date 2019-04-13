Ronda Rousey Having Surgery On Tuesday

We previously reported that Ronda Rousey suffered a broken hand during the main event match at Wrestlemania 35, where she lost her RAW Women’s title to Becky Lynch via pinfall. Her future with WWE with is said to be up to her at this point, but Fightful has an update on the injury. Rousey was backstage at Monday’s episode of RAW at the Barclays Center but wasn’t used on TV because of her planned time off and because of her broken hand.

She will have surgery on her hand this Tuesday. WWE hopes that Rousey will return either later this year or next year, but Rousey has not told WWE what she is planning to do at this time. This goes along with previous reports that stated that she was only committed to go full time through Wrestlemania, but is still signed until April 10, 2021.