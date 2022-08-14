wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
August 14, 2022 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
“Use that cash wisely @wwe – Maybe it can help with those “budget cuts”. Bring back some asses for me to kick.”
WWE has been bringing some released talents back to the roster as of late including Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, and Hit Row.
