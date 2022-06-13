Ronda Rousey Reveals Who She Would Return To MMA To Fight

Ronda Rousey revealed on The Kurt Angle Show who she would return to MMA to fight if she were to leave the pro wrestling ring — former MMA star Gina Carano. Check out what she had to say below (per Fightful):

“There’s only one person. There’s only one person I would come back for. I mean, I’ve said it a million times, for Gina, man. Gina Carano, she’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful,” said Ronda. “If she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I wanna fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,’ like whatever the hell she’d want, I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds.

“If she wanted to come into my backyard and do the Rocky thing, you know, ‘ding-ding’ and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care,” Ronda added. “I will fight Gina wherever she wants and if she doesn’t want to, forever, [I will leave that offer there]. It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘Fuck you. I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, ‘Hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there. I love her. Thank you, Gina, for everything you’ve done.”