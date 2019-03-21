Ronda Rousey Says She’s ‘Done Everything Necessary’ to Earn WrestleMania Main Event

– During her latest Ronda on the Road video, Ronda Rousey talked about whether the Raw Women’s Championship Match will headline WrestleMania and more. The video, like the rest of the series, sees Rousey travelling to this week’s Raw and the aftermath of the event.

In the video, Rousey hangs out with husband Travis Browne before the show in Chicago and even has a brief exchange with Braun Strowman as they arrive at the venue. The footage shows several Rousey fans at the show giving their support to the champ, and looks at Browne’s getting involved by punching a security guy, which apparently got him “banned” from Raw.

Rousey was asked how it felt having Browne by her side for the segment and said, “I would say it was so sweet of you to save me, but it was actually very nice of you to save them.”

Browne said that he didn’t “give a s**t” about being banned, noting, “I might not be allowed to come to Raws anytime soon…it was totally worth it.”

Asked how she felt they stacked up against other WWE couples, Rousey said, “Do you mean like, in the business or in like, real life or…? It’s just — the thing is, there’s nothing fictitious about us. And I don’t know how to answer that question in a fictitious world.”

When asked about the possibility that her match might not headline WrestleMania, Rousey didn’t seem worried. She said, “Well, I feel like I’ve already done everything necessary to make sure it’s the main event. It’s gotten to the point where people are talking about there’s rumors that it might not be the main event. It seems like such a foregone conclusion that I feel like I’ve already done everything I possibly can.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rousey on the Road with a h/t to 411mania.com.