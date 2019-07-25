WWE News: Ronda Rousey Superstar Savepoint Video Drops Tomorrow, Apollo Crews Returns to NXT, Kofi Kingston Welcomes WWE Ambassador to China

– The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has hit a major milestone with 1.95 million YouTube subscribers. To celebrate, the channel will release an episode of Superstar Savepoint with former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey later tomorrow. The episode was recorded a while ago. UpUpDownDown now has 1,951,907 subscribers on YouTube.

The Superstar Savepoint video with Ronda Rousey will drop on Friday, July 26 at 10:00 am EST. You can check out the announcement below.

– WWE released a new video showing Apollo Crews returning to NXT with some behind-the-scenes footage. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video featuring Kofi Kingston welcoming Jacky Heung as the WWE ambassador to China. You can check out that video below.