wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Superstar Savepoint Video Drops Tomorrow, Apollo Crews Returns to NXT, Kofi Kingston Welcomes WWE Ambassador to China
– The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has hit a major milestone with 1.95 million YouTube subscribers. To celebrate, the channel will release an episode of Superstar Savepoint with former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey later tomorrow. The episode was recorded a while ago. UpUpDownDown now has 1,951,907 subscribers on YouTube.
The Superstar Savepoint video with Ronda Rousey will drop on Friday, July 26 at 10:00 am EST. You can check out the announcement below.
As a huge THANK YOU for our 1.95 MILLION subscribers on @YouTube, #SuperstarSavepoint with @RondaRousey will drop THIS FRIDAY at 10 AM ET! #UUDD2MIL #UUDD pic.twitter.com/mXEuL3W77t
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 25, 2019
– WWE released a new video showing Apollo Crews returning to NXT with some behind-the-scenes footage. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a video featuring Kofi Kingston welcoming Jacky Heung as the WWE ambassador to China. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reveals the Origin of His Jamaican Character, Why They Dropped It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle
- AJ Styles Is Excited About Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw, on Reforming The Club, WWE Showing Him ‘Nothing But Respect’ Ahead of New Contract
- Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’