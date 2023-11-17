Ronnie Garvin Recalls Incidents With Fans In The Ring, Working With Jake Roberts

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer had Ronnie Garvin on where he talked about their feud and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling Jake Roberts: “Well, you had a real unique style, and that was good. You know, it was a pleasure. It was just, you know, I tell people, I said it was like a dancer. If you dance with a bad dancer, you’re going to have a bad dance. And if you dance with a great dancer, you know. You’re going to have a great match. Today, I don’t know what they do. I don’t watch.”

On The Iron Sheik: “He was a character. Well you know, you put a tough guy, but he had his own ways, I’ll tell you. I worked with him a lot in Puerto Rico.”

On working with Jake Robert’s father: “Oh, I loved to work with him. I think I worked with him — not many times, maybe three or four. And there’s a story. I think it was the first or second time I worked with him, I realized that if I punched him under the chin, I was at the end of my head, but I didn’t barely touch him. He was so tall. What was he? 6’6, 6’7. He was so tall I didn’t have to — I just went, ‘Okay, well…’ I just reached right under the chin, but I never had to stop. And he’d hit the ropes and hit him. And he’d stagger. He staggered and hit the rope about two or three times. And when he went down, this mark came in the ring to help him. ‘Oh, that’s weird.’ And it in Louisiana somewhere. And I said, ‘Man, I can’t believe it. I’m in the ring with a guy that’s six-eight and a big old guy, and this guy’s coming in to help him.’ But I mean, he went down, man. It was — Oh, geez. It was so simple”

On whether a fan tried to attack him: “I never had anybody pulled a knife but I had them come in the ring. They didn’t stay there very long. I was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I forgot what the wrestlers name is for Bill Watts. He was the champion. Nice guy. And I got him tied up in the ropes, and I’m just beating the hell out of him. And all of a sudden, I see this guy slide under the bottom rope, slid in the ring on his fours. And when he raised up and I looked, he was tall. His belt buckle was high level with me, I swear to god. He had a green shirt. I’ll never forgot. Before he could do anything, man, I got behind him. I took him down, and then I stayed behind him. And I tried to get his eyes and his mouth. And I was punching him on the side of the head. And the cops finally got him out of the ring, and he was bleeding. And the cops after, they said, ‘We liked it. We didn’t want to pull him out of the ring, but we got paid to do it…’

“I remember another occasion. There was this guy, probably in his early 20s, tall guy. I got thrown out of the ring, and he was sitting at ringside, and he pushed me with his foot. It didn’t hurt me, but he shoved me in the ribs. So I’m on the floor. I turned around, looked and saw him, and I was going to drill him in his seat, but I rolled back into the ring. After the match was over, there was an aisle to go to my dressing room. Well, I wasn’t looking, I just had my head down, kind of. And I’m walking towards the dressing room. All of a sudden, I see this guy standing there. He’s like this [arms crossed], and he says, ‘Go around.’ And said, ‘Your mother is a whore.’ And he went [gapes]. I headbutted him on the nose and walked to the dressing room.”

