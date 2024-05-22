Ross and Marshall Von Erich Reveal Which Tag Teams They’d Like To Face

In the latest episode of their podcast (via Fightful), Ross and Marshall Von Erich named several teams they wanted to face, including teams from both WWE and AEW. The team previously expressed interest in a match with Cody and Dustin Rhodes.

Marshall said: “Our favorite one we had was the Briscoes. That was one of the funnest. FTR is definitely up there. We want to get in the ring with FTR over at AEW. Then Usos too. I think The Usos would be a fun match because brother on brother, that’d be good action. Our favorite tag team when we were kids was The Hardy Boyz, and when they split up, we got so mad at them. We were so mad. We were little kids, and we were, ‘Oh, man. I can’t believe they’d do that to us.’ We took it personal, that they would split up like that. Me and Ross shook hands right there. When we’re a tag team, we’re never splitting up. We’re not gonna be anything like The Hardy brothers. We were super hurt by that. Also The Dudleys. The Dudleys would be a cool match to have.”

Ross added: “Can’t forget the Rhodes brothers. We are definitely gonna do that one too at some point.”

Marshall concluded: “Heck yeah. Which I think can happen, it still can happen.“