Marshall Von Erich Says He and Ross Want To Face Cody & Dustin Rhodes At Some Point

Marshall Von Erich says that he wants to see himself and Ross take on The Rhodes Brothers at some point in the future. The Von Erichs have started their own podcast, and during the first episode Marshall talked about wanting to face the Rhodes brothers before one of them ultimately retires from the ring. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible match with the Rhodes brothers: “That was good stuff [Cody vs. Dustin at Double Or Nothing 2019]. That was a tag team that Ross and I really, we want to do that before we retire. Who knows? Anything can happen, but that’s got to happen, the Von Erichs vs. The Rhodes. We’ve gotta do it.”

On Cody’s ring style: “People like the flips and the cartwheels, and it’s super impressive. But it’s weird. I’ve noticed that top guys at every company always kind of fall back into that older-school style, just classic professional wrestling. Roman Reigns, you don’t see him doing cartwheels and back handsprings. You don’t see Cody Rhodes doing that, even though I’ve seen Cody Rhodes do a backflip off a cage and it was unbelievably high.”