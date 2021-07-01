wrestling / News

Round Seven of MLW Open Draft Online, Matt Cross Joins Roster

July 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Open Draft

The seventh round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the draft picks revealed including a returning roster member in Matt Cross. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round seven:

* Jordan Oliver
* Kit Osbourne “Rip Von Erich”
* Matt Cross (As part of Azteca Underground)

