wrestling / News
Round Seven of MLW Open Draft Online, Matt Cross Joins Roster
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
The seventh round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the draft picks revealed including a returning roster member in Matt Cross. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round seven:
* Jordan Oliver
* Kit Osbourne “Rip Von Erich”
* Matt Cross (As part of Azteca Underground)
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Wanting Lex Luger To Be His Next Hulk Hogan, Luger’s ‘Narcissist’ Gimmick
- Allysin Kay Withdraws From Event Next Month, Says Promoter Has Defended Convicted Pedophile
- Vince Russo On Why WWE Doesn’t Want Another John Cena, If He’d Accept Hall of Fame Induction
- Bully Ray Tells Eddie Kingston To Shut Up About WWE And ‘Stay In His Lane’