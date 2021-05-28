Round Two of MLW Open Draft Video Online, Picks Revealed

The second round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the full video and the draft picks revealed. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round two:

* Gringo Loco

* King Mo

* Tom Lawlor

* Alex Kane (new signing)

Kane is known as “The Suplex Assassin” and will be joining King Mo in American Top Team. The first-round picks were new signee Davey Richards, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Gino Medina, and Mil Muertes (now King Muertes, affiliated with Azteca Underground).