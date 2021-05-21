Davey Richards Signs With MLW, Making Debut In July

Davey Richards is MLW-bound, joining the company in the Open Draft’s first round. MLW announced during tonight’s Open Draft that Richards is the first signing in the draft. Richards is making his return to the ring this weekend for Global Syndicate Wrestling after being gone from the business since 2017. He will debut at the company’s season premiere on July 10th.

Also announced in the first round were Ross and Marshall Von Erich and Gino Medina staying with MLW. Mil Muertes will be staying and is now known as King Muertes, and is affiliated with Azteca Underground.