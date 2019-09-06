Royal Kangaroos Member Norman Frederick Charles Passes Away

Norman Frederic Charles Lowndes, who is better known as Sir Norman Frederick Charles III, has passed away at the age of 78 due to cancer. According to his obituary, he was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Ana Rosa Lowndes, son Adrian (and his wife Jeannie) and daughter Tina and five grandchildren.

Lowndes was best known for his time with Jonathan Boyd as part of the Royal Kangaroos tag team from 1971 to 1977. He wrestled for over thirty years, all over the world in countries like Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Japan, Samoa, Canada, the US and others. His opponents over the years include names like Jesse Ventura, Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Jimmy Snuka, Bob Armstrong and others. He was honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2001.