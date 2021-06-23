Ruby Riott Hopes To Model Her Career After Kevin Owens

In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), Ruby Riott praised the ability of Kevin Owens and said that he’s someone she would like to try to emulate her career after him.

She said: “The first person that comes to mind is Kevin Owens. He’s actually a good friend of mine. Him on the mic and his athletic ability for how big he is and his brawling styles and simplistic style is what I like so much. I’m definitely influenced by William Regal and Fit Finlay and how they work. They are incredible technical wrestlers. It’s not flashy and doesn’t need to be a lot of flips, just the raw ground and pound kind of style that has that realism. I was a fan of Kevin Owens long before when I would watch him in PWG and stuff. The fact that we’re friends now is cool. He’s one of the first people I think of that I would like to emulate parts of him. Eddie Kingston is another one. His promos are unmatched. It’s hard for me to say this because there are so many incredible people on the mic, but he’s one of if not the best promo in wrestling just because he gets you to feel that emotion and pours his heart and soul into it. His style is the same. He’s someone I would love to emulate and to be able to speak and get people to invoke that emotion.”