Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker Announce Birth of Daughter Evie

– Ruby Soho and husband Angelo Parker announced the birth of their daughter, Evie, who was born earlier today. You can see the photo and announcement Parker shared on the news via social media below. Parker wrote, “The perfect #Halloween. Welcome to the world, Evie. P.S. Your mom @realrubysoho is a total badass!”

Soho and Parker announced that they were expecting earlier this year. They later married in May 2024.