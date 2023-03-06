wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Turns Heel After Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title At AEW Revolution (Highlights)
Jamie Hayter retained the Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, but it was Ruby Soho, Saraya, and Toni Storm that stood tall after the bell. Hayter defeated Soho and Saraya in a three-way match on tonight’s show, pinning Soho with a crucifix to hold onto her title.
After the match, Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Baker and then Hayter. Soho threw the two AEW outsiders out of the ring and posted with Hayter, but then hit her with Destination Unknown and laid out Britt Baker after. She took the spray paint from Saraya and painted Hayter and Baker before posing with them in the ring.
Hayter’s title reign stands at 107 days, having won the title from Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear. You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.
