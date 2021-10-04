wrestling / News
Ruby Soho On Coming Up With the Ruby Riott Name in WWE, Her Alternative Pick
Ruby Soho looked back on her Ruby Riott name in WWE and where the name came from during her appearance on Talk is Jericho. Below are some highlights:
On her WWE ring name: “So I am actually the one who pitched that. Ruby was originally from ‘Ruby Soho.’ At the time I wasn’t pals with Lars, so that wasn’t an option. So Ruby was from that, and then I just was trying to figure out a last name that was to the point, was kind of like — that expressed my personality, and that really felt like I could let loose a little bit. And that people could pronounce, because for some reason Lovelace [was one people couldn’t] … It was one of the first ones — and it was super last-minute. My entry into when I debuted with NXT, I think it was very last minute like, ‘Okay, let’s just give her this name.'”
On the extra T being added: “When I got to the main roster, we added a T, because they wanted to do the Riott Squad, but I think that was already in their trademark … I didn’t know it though until I started coming down [the ramp]. We were looking at our Tron and I saw it. And I was like, ‘Did they spell my name wrong?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no no, by the way, you’ve got another T.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay! Cool, sounds the same to me.'”
On if she had any alternative names if Riott wasn’t accepted: “I think the only other one that I can remember — because I had a list, but the only one I can remember was Ramona. That was the only other one I had, which obviously was from the Ramones. I had all versions of it [Ruby Ramona & Ramona Riott] because I didn’t know what they would take. For that reason, and for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Ramona Flowers. My first entrance music was ‘Black Sheep’ by Metric [featured in Scott Pilgrim.'”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.