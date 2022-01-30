Ruby Soho Reacts to Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan Reuniting During Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Ruby Soho was happy to see her Riott Squad sisters Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan reunite during last night’s Royal Rumble. Saturday night’s show saw Morgan enter at #6 and last the longest in the women’s Rumble match, going over 37 minutes, and briefly reuniting with Logan who entered the match at #25.

Soho posted to Twitter after the match to express her joy at seeing the two together in the ring, writing: