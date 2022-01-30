wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Reacts to Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan Reuniting During Women’s Royal Rumble Match
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
Ruby Soho was happy to see her Riott Squad sisters Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan reunite during last night’s Royal Rumble. Saturday night’s show saw Morgan enter at #6 and last the longest in the women’s Rumble match, going over 37 minutes, and briefly reuniting with Logan who entered the match at #25.
Soho posted to Twitter after the match to express her joy at seeing the two together in the ring, writing:
6 & 25 ❤️😭
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) January 30, 2022
