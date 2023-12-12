Ruby Soho Says AEW Will Forever Be Her Home

While speaking with Alicia Atout (per Fightful), Ruby Soho was asked whether her destination is unknown considering her AEW entrance theme notes that Soho’s destination is unknown. The song is performed by Rancid.

She said, “As far as which company I’m gonna go to, I think that’s pretty clear because I love this place, AEW is my home and will forever be my home. Currently, my destination is a little unknown. There is a lot going on right now. Saraya is feeling some type of way. I have some guy that is trying to ‘court me.’ I don’t know what’s happening right now with me. I’m gonna have to start doing what’s best for me and I’m getting pulled in a lot of directions.”

Soho last wrestled on a December 1 episode of AEW Rampage in a six-woman tag team match.