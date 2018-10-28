Quantcast

 

Rumor on Announcement Set for WWE Evolution Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestlingNews.co reports that time is being set aside for tonight’s Evolution event to announce the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at tonight’s Evolution pay-per-view event. Belts for the division were reportedly designed months ago, and WWE has been waiting for the right time to introduce them.

There’s been talk on a women’s tag team division for a number of months. As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon has teased the possibility of Women’s Tag Team Championships coming very soon in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

WWE previously had a women’s tag team division in the 1980s. The title lineage began in 1983 before the division was dissolved in 1989.

