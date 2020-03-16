Rumor Killer On Potential WWE WrestleMania 36 Plans

– Mike Johnson at PWInsider posted a list of current WrestleMania rumors, should the show not go on as scheduled. Johnson kills some rumors and gives insight as to what he’s heard on others.

* WrestleMania remaining on schedule: As of now, the show is scheduled for Apr. 5 in Tampa. WWE nor Tampa officials have canceled the event, though it seems nearly impossible for it to take place as scheduled given what’s been happening.

* WrestleMania moving to NYC on Mar. 22: NYC and Madison Square Garden have shut down. This won’t be happening.

* WrestleMania moving to Saudi Arabia: Johnson reports there’s nothing to this rumor.

* WrestleMania taking place at the Performance Center: PWInsider confirms the idea was pitched, but is unsure if it remains a possibility.

* WrestleMania moving to June: June 7 was reportedly rumored among WWE talent, but PWI couldn’t confirm anything. McMahon is reportedly adamant that the show happen on Apr. 5.

As previously reported, McMahon is “very much against” WrestleMania in an empty stadium.