Rumor Killer: WWE Talent Reportedly Doesn’t Have To Turn Over Social Media Logins

We reported last week that both PWInsider had claimed that WWE had new talents turn over their social media passwords and login information to people in the WWE Digital Media department in order to monitor their activity. Ryback later said that this was true and claimed that he refused to do so.

According to Fightful, these reports are not true, or at least, they’re not true anymore. The website contacted wrestlers from RAW, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK and was told every time that WWE has never asked for social media logins. The talent questioned had been signed to the company for different lengths of time.

As for Ryback, WWE did request his social media accounts, but only when he left the company. A cease and desist order was sent to him that asked for his Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter to be transferred to WWE. They also wanted him to turn over his website FeedMeMore.com.

This seemingly does not apply to WWE talent, however. WWE said in a statement: “We do not ask talent for their passwords, nor do we own their social media accounts.”

WWE does have a say in what wrestlers can post, as they send memos and updates that let the talent know what kind of behavior they should exhibit online. In one instance, there were wrestlers who were asked to make social media posts to promote a coordinated sponsor, and a wrestler asked a social media manager to do it, even offering their passcode for their phone. The manager said that the department isn’t allowed to do that.