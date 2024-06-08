wrestling / TV Reports

RUSH Set to Compete On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RUSH AEW Dynamite 6-12-24 Image Credit: AEW

RUSH will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday that the star, who confronted MJF on this week’s show, will compete on next Wednesday’s episode. His opponent was not named.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Phoenix King
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs Zeuxis
* RUSH vs. TBA
* TV Time with guests Private Party

