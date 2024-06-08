wrestling / TV Reports
RUSH Set to Compete On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
RUSH will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday that the star, who confronted MJF on this week’s show, will compete on next Wednesday’s episode. His opponent was not named.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Phoenix King
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs Zeuxis
* RUSH vs. TBA
* TV Time with guests Private Party
#AEWDynamite WEDNESDAY!
Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
RUSH In Action!
After interrupting @the_MJF this past Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @rushtoroblanco looks to prove that he's a man of action! Catch #Rush THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/QG3kJJ3jlS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2024
