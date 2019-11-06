Rush on Potential Issues With ROH and CMLL After His Exit, How He Wants to Become the Biggest Name in the World

– Solo Wrestling recently interviewed ROH World champion Rush in Spanish. Below are some highlights from the interview (via Fightful). CMLL announced the release of Rush last September, citing that Rush did not follow company guidelines.

Rush on if there will be problems between ROH and CMLL after he left company: “I think there is because I’m the champion, I’m the face of the company now and with the partnerships [CMLL] has had, honestly, they don’t know how to make the most of it. They have a tremendous alliance with NJPW, but you never see their top stars in Arena Mexico, you never see top ROH stars. When they sent us to Japan, they sent their stars, but didn’t take advantage of it. Why? I don’t know but those were factors that slowly wore me out. I asked for opportunities, I wanted to face new people. I was one of the strongest, if not the strongest out of CMLL, but there was nothing, no big challenge for me there.”

His thoughts on CMLL: “CMLL, thanks for everything, but I want to grow, I want to be the biggest name not just in Mexico, but all over the world… The fact of the matter is, I’m unbeaten in ROH, became the first Mexican ROH champion in less than a year with the company and I’m still keeping myself in top shape.”